Year Ender 2024: 6 viral Bollywood moments; from Deepika Padukone post-Dua's birth to SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at Anant-Radhika's wedding

In 2024, several life-changing things happened in the lives of many Bollywood celebs. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents and were spotted for the first time with their daughter, Dua. The Khan trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, shared the stage at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Well, here’s a quick recap of all the memorable and viral moments of B-town stars of 2024.

6 viral moments of Bollywood actors of 2024:

1. Deepika Padukone leaves the hospital after delivering daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8. On September 15, the happy parents were spotted leaving Mumbai’s H.N. Reliance Hospital, where the actress delivered their child. While the little one wasn’t clearly visible in the clips, visuals of their car arrival and leaving the hospital with the newborn spread like wildfire.

2. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dance at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which concluded on June 14 with a star-studded reception, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, came together and set the stage on fire. In another viral video, they were seen grooving along with Ram Charan.

3. Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield at RSIFF 2024

The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 recently concluded. Among the many viral moments from the event, the photos of Shraddha Kapoor posing with The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield went viral. The actors also exchanged warm greetings on the red carpet before leaving for the event.

4. Anushka Sharma drops the 1st-ever picture of son Akaay with Virat Kohli

On her husband Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma dropped the first picture of their son, Akaay, on her Instagram handle. The viral image also featured their daughter Vamika in a playful mood with her daddy dearest. The couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. A couple of years later, they were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and welcomed their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

5. Sonakshi Sinha gets married to Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding

In June 2024, Sonakshi Sinha married the love of her life, actor Zaheer Iqbal, after dating him for seven years. They got married in an intimate civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, in the presence of dad Shatrughan Sinha and other close ones. Later that evening, the couple hosted a star-studded soiree that was attended by Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and others.

6. Shraddha Kapoor posts selfie with rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody

Earlier this year, Shraddha Kapoor finally made her relationship with her boyfriend, Rahul Mody, public by dropping a goofy selfie with him. In the photo, Mody was seen making a funny face while Kapoor was determined to kill with her looks and let her eyes do the talking. She captioned the image, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar,” making her relationship with Rahul Insta-official.

A couple of days ago, she also dropped a picture of relishing Mumbai's special Vada Pao and expressed, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao,” tagging Rahul to the image.

