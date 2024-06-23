Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding LIVE Updates: Bride-to-be makes appearance hours before getting married
As reported by Zoom, DJ Ganesh is set to bring his playlist to Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, aiming to keep the energy high and the dance floor busy for the 1,000 guests until 4 AM. This extravagant celebration, merging music with a star-studded guest list, is expected to become the highlight.
On June 23, Zaheer Iqbal started his day by receiving a huge bouget from producer Ramesh Taurani at his residence. A man was seen carrying a beautifully arranged set of flowers with a bottle of champagne and seemingly a card of congratulations - all arranged on a single dias.
On the day of her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha was seen stepping out of her home. Dressed in a white broderie angalise button-down with wide-leg denims, the bride-to-be looked no less than a dream.