Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding LIVE Updates: Bride-to-be makes appearance hours before getting married

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding LIVE Updates (Pic Courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram)
Jun 23, 2024 02:10 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha spotted on actress' wedding day

Jun 23, 2024 02:05 PM IST
DJ Ganesh to play music at Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding celebration party?

As reported by Zoom, DJ Ganesh is set to bring his playlist to Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, aiming to keep the energy high and the dance floor busy for the 1,000 guests until 4 AM. This extravagant celebration, merging music with a star-studded guest list, is expected to become the highlight. 

Jun 23, 2024 02:00 PM IST
Groom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal receives gifts from Ramesh Taurani on his wedding day

On June 23, Zaheer Iqbal started his day by receiving a huge bouget from producer Ramesh Taurani at his residence. A man was seen carrying a beautifully arranged set of flowers with a bottle of champagne and seemingly a card of congratulations - all arranged on a single dias.

Jun 23, 2024 01:56 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha spotted hours before getting married to Zaheer Iqbal

On the day of her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha was seen stepping out of her home. Dressed in a white broderie angalise button-down with wide-leg denims, the bride-to-be looked no less than a dream.

