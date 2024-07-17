Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Overwhelmed photographer recalls shooting SRK, Salman and Aamir Khan's iconic performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has become the most talked about gala worldwide. It recently concluded on June 14 with a star-studded reception ceremony. In the latest conversation with Indian Express, the wedding photographer of the Ambanis recalled the challenges faced by his team and the experience of rolling the Khan moment at Jamnagar.

A look back at the Khans moment at Ambani’s Jamnagar celebrations

Himanshu Patel, the founder of Epic Stories, was asked how it felt to be in the same room with the biggies across the world, and he said, “It was a dream.” He was only concerned that his team shouldn’t be star-struck, and he actually briefed his team so they would not get overwhelmed. However, he pinched himself after seeing Anant Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg talking.

“But then I quickly, but politely, asked Mark if I could click him, and he obliged,” said Himanshu, further recalling the moment that broke the internet. The Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan performed together at the couple’s pre-wedding festivity, and for Himanshu, it was no less than ‘overwhelming.’

Calling it a moment for the books and the celebration historic, the seasoned photographer added, “I felt like this was a movie, which no one scripted and won’t be screened anywhere! It felt like a scene straight out of a film that we were witnessing, exclusively.”

What was Ambanis' briefing for their photographers?

The photographer further called the Jamnagar celebrations the most challenging one compared to those that happened in Italy and Mumbai. Patel revealed the Ambani family’s briefing, "You have to be very discreet all the time. Be invisible yet present." The hosts intended that the wedding should be more of an experience for guests rather than a photography sequence.

He gave the example of Anant Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg exchanging words and revealed that it wouldn’t have been great if his team flashed cameras at their face just because photographs were needed. “There were restrictions, that we can’t be too close (so that they don’t get disturbed), and being a professional, the job was to capture all the tender moments of love and emotions,” Himanshu added.

