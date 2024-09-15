Deepika Padukone gets discharged from hospital, week after delivery; takes baby girl home with hubby Ranveer Singh: WATCH

What a moment to behold! New mom Deepika Padukone and her newborn were discharged from the hospital today. Ranveer Singh and their family accompanied the mother-daughter duo as they headed home. The internet is abuzz with videos of the same as the paparazzi eagerly blocked the roads to photograph the precious mother-daughter moment. We’re all on tenterhooks, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the newest member of their family!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8. Today, on September 15, Deepika was discharged from Mumbai’s H.N. Reliance Hospital and left with her baby girl and Ranveer. The couple, surrounded by family, was spotted departing the hospital. A viral video captures their car arriving at and then leaving the hospital, beautifully documenting the moment as they bring their newborn home.

Following the no-pictures policy, the couple didn't pose for the photos, yet the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of their car on the roads.

The power couple joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. The image, adorned with a golden bow, read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer." This touching post revealed their daughter's birth date and offered a glimpse into their happiness as new parents. After the heartfelt announcement of their baby girl's arrival, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and Bollywood stars alike.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple with raised hands and heart emojis, while Katrina Kaif shared her joy with pink heart emojis. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement with a flurry of emojis, including faces holding back tears and party faces. Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations, mommy and daddy, from Saifu and Beboo... God bless the little angel," and Ananya Panday rejoiced with a simple, “Baby girl! Congratulations.”

Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer captivated their followers with an enchanting maternity photoshoot, recently shared on Instagram. The elegant monochromatic photos highlighted Deepika's radiant baby bump, with Ranveer by her side, affectionately holding her and looking at her with heartfelt adoration.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this highly anticipated film is slated for release on Diwali, November 1, 2024.

