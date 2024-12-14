Year Ender 2024: From Shraddha Kapoor's fight scene in Stree 2 to Shaitaan's climax; 7 best Bollywood cinematic moments this year

2024 has been an interesting year for Bollywood, delivering some unforgettable films with exceptional cinematic moments that left audiences thrilled, emotional, and awestruck. They were crafted with brilliance and performed with an unmatched charm. Despite many of them not being highlighted, they impacted audience and made is think about them even after the credits rolled off.

From the gripping climax in Shaitaan to the goosebump-worthy Arjun's deadly entry from the dark in Singham Again or an eye-opening discussion in Heeramandi, here are the seven best Bollywood cinematic moments this year.

7 best Bollywood cinematic moments in 2024

1. Shaitaan

Shaitaan's intense climax blew everyone's mind, where Kabir, played by Ajay Devgn, displays a heroic rescue of his daughter Janvi and the other girls from Vanraj's content.

It's both thrilling and emotional. In the scene, Kabir uses a recording of Vanraj's voice to break his spell on the girls, cutting off Vanraj's tongue and freeing the girls, making for an unforgettable cinematic moment.

2. Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor delivered one of her most memorable performances in Stree 2. Despite her limited screen presence, she always lights up the screen with her entry. In an empowering sequence, her character saves the men by signaling them to hide behind a bangle shop during a climactic song.

It showcases how she cares for Vicky, played By Rajkummar, and his friends in an emotional yet wonderful moment. The scene shows a completely fiery avatar for her friends and reflects the strength of women in a symbolic way.

3. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The most thought-provoking scene in Heeramandi is when Mallikajaan sits under a fountain to wash away the pain inflicted by society, is a standout moment. Her silence and reflection on life, while surrounded by the tawaifs, are heart-wrenching and inspiring, making it one of the year's most powerful visual sequences.

Manisha Koirala herself mentioned it took around 12 hours or more to be filmed, which was one of her most difficult shooting experiences and brought a great moment.

4. Amar Singh Chamkila

Despite the controversial scenes and other highlights, a few subtle movements in Chamkila stole the show. For example, when he learns that his concert in Canada has sold more tickets than Amitabh Bachchan's film.

It is both emotional and celebratory. This moment captured the bittersweet triumph of an underrated singer of Punjab who rose from a humble background and made it to the heights of popularity.

5. Laapataa Ladies

The climax of Laapataa Ladies, where the two brides, Phool and Jaya, finally meet after being separated for the entire film, is unforgettable. Their heartfelt exchange, filled with relief and hope, brought tears to viewers' eyes and was one of director Kiran Rao's favorite scenes in the film.

6. Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor's entry as the villain Danger Lanka in Singham Again was iconic. He brought intensity to the film with his blood-soaked look, vicious smile, and Gabbar Singh kind of aura in the entry from the dark stole the breath of audiences. He kidnaps Avni, played by Kareena, and isn't scared of anything, which makes it a scary yet one of the most iconic entry of a villain in Bollywood.

7. Call Me Bae

In Call Me Bae, one scene gained much attention when the makers gave a witty nod to Siddhant Chaturvedi's iconic 2020 roundtable interview comment about Ananya Panday.

In the series, Ananya's character Bae complains about her struggles to a security guard, who responds, "Your struggle is what our dreams are made of." Bae quips in her style, "Where have I heard that one before?" This self-aware moment was among the standout scenes of the year.

Which among these was your favorite cinematic moment from 2024?

