Who is Rahul Mody? All you want to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s boyfriend

Shraddha Kapoor took the internet by storm after subtly making her relationship official with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. Though their dating rumors have been rife for quite some time, the actress confirmed it on Tuesday night after sharing a goofy selfie of the two. The story was also accompanied by the song Neend Churaayi Meri from the movie Ishq.

Minutes later, the internet was filled with their picture, with several fans expressing elation at their unison. On the other hand, a section of netizens was quite intrigued to know more about Rahul Mody.

About Rahul Mody

Rahul Mody has been linked with the Stree 2 actor for quite some time now. According to his official bio on IMDb, he is a screenwriter and assistant director associated with Luv Ranjan movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

Most recently, he was involved as the co-writer on Shraddha kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023).

Mody was born on October 7, 1990, to businessman Amod Mody. He has a metal fabrication company. Reportedly, Rahul attended Whistling Woods International Film Institute in Mumbai for a degree in filmmaking.

Rahul Mody's social media presence

Speaking of his social media presence, one can clearly see Rahul likes to keep it low-key with 0 posts. He enjoys a fan base of more than 19.3k (which has been increasing after Shraddha’s story).

In addition to this, Rahul’s sister Sonica Mody is the co-founder of SuperFat Studios, and a producer at Far Commercials, which, interestingly, has produced a number of ads for Veet featuring the Aashiqui 2 actress.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's first public appearance together

It is worth-mentioning that Shraddha and Rahul grabbed everyone’s attention for the first time earlier this year in March when they jetted off together for Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Shraddha Kapoor's indirect hints about her relationship with Rahul Mody

Nearly a couple of months later, in May, the actress had also dropped a series of selfies on her social media flaunting a pendant with the letter ‘R’, leaving fans to speculate that it hinted towards Mody. Additionally, they were seen going on dates and vacations together.

Though the details about their blossoming romance remain uncertain, several reports suggest that it was the sets of TJMM that played cupid for them and their friendship turned into love.

