Year Ender 2024 POLL: National crush of 2024; Triptii Dimri to Taha Shah Badussha, VOTE for your favorite

The year 2024 witnessed some incredible performances by several actors who rose to fame and became popular names in the industry due to their exceptional acting prowess. Soon after being featured in some of the most promising and entertaining projects, these actors left the audience in awe of their looks and talent, earning them the title of the "National Crush of the Year 2024." Here’s a list of some of the national crushes of 2024. Vote for your favorite to help them win this poll!

1. Triptii Dimri

First on this list is Triptii Dimri, who became a national crush last year after her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. After delivering a commendable performance as Zoya opposite Ranbir Kapoor, she was also popularly titled 'Bhabhi 2' by her fans, just like in the movie. She carried this title into 2024 and continued to rule the hearts of audiences with her performances in movies like Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

2. Taha Shah Badussha

Another B-town hottie who set hearts racing this year was Taha Shah Badussha. The actor, who has worked in films like Luv Ka The End, Gippi, Baar Baar Dekho, and more, played a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama television series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. With his portrayal of Nawab Tajdar Baloch, he captivated the audience, earning a place on our list of national crushes of 2024.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has been associated with the Indian film industry for years now. The popular South Indian actress made her way into Bollywood with Goodbye and was then seen in Mission Majnu and Animal in 2023. People loved her smile, personality, and acting so much that even those who didn’t understand Telugu flocked to cinema halls to watch her performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Mandanna quickly became a popular face and a rage on social media.

4. Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma is a rising star in the industry whose potential has already been recognized by both filmmakers and audiences. In 2024, he shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. However, it was the comedy-horror film Munjya that truly made him a household name.

Soon after, his social media posts were flooded with love and admiration from fans, turning him into an overnight sensation. Including him in this list of national crushes of 2024 is absolutely essential. He is now all set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the upcoming action film King.

5. Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta made her film debut with Kiran Rao’s comedy-drama film, Laapataa Ladies. With her portrayal of the liberal, open-minded female named Jaya in the movie, she won hearts. Her simple look and impactful acting made her a popular face of 2024. This year, she also played the role of Shama, a courtesan's daughter, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

6. Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s historical drama film, Maharaj in 2024. He was seen playing the role of Karsandas Mulji, an Indian journalist and social reformer who fought against a self-proclaimed Godman to safeguard the life and dignity of the women in his village. Even though Junaid has no social media presence, he is still among the most talked about debutants of the year.

