Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna wish their fans ‘THAMA-ke-daar’ holidays with cute video; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be entering 2025 with a bloody love story helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film titled Thama brings together Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik to give the horror-comedy universe a love-filled explosion on Diwali 2025. Recently, the co-stars dropped a cute video wishing their fans ‘THAMA-ke-daar’ holidays. Check it out!

A while ago, on December 30, 2024, Thama co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna dropped an adorable video together. With the clip, they reminded their fans about their love story, which is all set to hit cinemas on Diwali 2025.

The actors also wished viewers ‘THAMA-ke-daar’ holidays. Captioning the video, they penned, “Hope you’re having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali.”

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Animal actress Rashmika was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about her role in the film. Calling it “incredible,” the actress stated that she is going to be flying around for which she is super excited.

Elaborating further, Mandanna added, “You have the spy universe; you have all of this. But a universe like this, which is so different, that fascinated me. They are creating everything from the root. They are imagining things, convincing people to believe those things actually can exist.”

The Mission Majnu actress also revealed that it’s a film for kids, and she loves making films for children as they are the best audience. “They are having fun, calling their parents to go to the theatre, watch the film in the theatre. I think that’s joy for me,” she divulged. Having said that, she admitted that it’s a completely new world for her as it’s got a lot of performance.

“Face and emotions are one thing, but physically doing a lot of crazy things is another thing. I get to do it,” stated Rashmika Mandanna, adding that she has manifested Thama in her life as she always wanted to do something which is action and fun. The gripping horror-comedy movie also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

