Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal to lock horns in upcoming actioner; trailer to release on THIS date

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming film, Yudhra backed by Excel Entertainment, has been piquing everyone’s interest. Following the introduction of their characters as Yudhra and Nikhat, the makers have now introduced Raghav Juyal as the antagonist in the upcoming actioner.

Raghav Juyal received immense appreciation for his last two releases, Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah. Now, the actor is again set to delight the fans with his negative shade in the upcoming film, Yudhra. A while back, the makers dropped a fresh motion video that gets all the more intense and gritty showcasing both the characters locking horns, hinting at an epic battle.

It won’t be wrong to say that Raghav Juyal's portrayal of the villainous role has skyrocketed anticipation among fans. "War is his game, only the ruthless survive," the post was captioned. It has also been revealed that the trailer of the film will be dropped tomorrow i.e. Aug 29 on Thursday.

As one can anticipate, Raghav’s fans thronged the comments section, expressing their excitement about the film. Several fans hyped up the actor’s journey. A fan wrote, "Back to back releases.. Wo bhi itne khatarnak roles", another fan commented, "@raghavjuyal bhai aap toh dancer se action hero ban gaye" while a third fan remarked, "Bhai ne slow motion se start kiya tha aab fast motion pe aa chuke hai aab nahi rukne wale."

In addition to this, just a while back, the makers dropped new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav as they look menacingly into each other’s eyes. Raghav’s new look with a nose piercing adds on to his overall avatar for the film. The intensified bold posters have piqued everyone’s interest along with the caption that reads, “This is more than a fight— it is war."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. As Pinkvilla exclusively informed you, the film is set to release on September 20, 2024, worldwide.

“Excel and the team of Yudhra have thought of this date, keeping in mind the clear run at the box office. Yudhra is a high-on action film, shot in India and abroad, and the makers are planning to introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi as an ‘Angry Young Man’ in the film,” a source shared with us.

