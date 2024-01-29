Zeenat Aman reveals she once wore a burkha to watch film in theatres, got tickets for own movie

Watching a movie in a theatre is always a different experience for all the movie buffs. Even actors love this experience and we've had several BTown celebrities expressing their love for big screens. Zeenat Aman, who often takes to her Instagram handle to share exciting stories from her life with her fans, shared yet another story of her love for watching a film in theatres. She revealed how she used to hide her identity to go to the theatres.

Zeenat Aman feels being a member of the audience is more fun

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat Aman shared two pictures. In the first one, we can see the stunning yesteryear actress from the present time as she is sitting in the theatre and cheering from the crowd. In the other picture, we can see the actress from her young days sitting in a theatre. The black and white picture has her smiling and clapping from the audience seat. Sharing these pictures, the actress shared a fun story.

Zeenat Aman mentioned how Sunday used to be a movie day at her boarding school in Panchgani. She continued, “We girls would pile into the gymnasium where the movies were screened, ready to be swept into alternate worlds. I must have been a preteen when I developed my first silver screen crush. It was a dashing Paul Newman in The Silver Chalice, and I wasn’t the only girl to feel my heart flutter when he came on screen.”

The actress further mentioned how she still feels that being a member of the audience is more fun. Zeenat Aman continued, “In my early years as an actor, I would buy tickets for “my” films and watch them incognito to gauge the audience's reaction. Often this involved wearing a burkha to avoid being recognised. When I grew too mature for this trick, I would enter the cinema late, once the film had started, and exit early to avoid being mobbed!”

She further revealed that the images she shared have been taken 40 years apart. “Demure and a tad self conscious at a theatre in Calcutta sometime in the late 70s; raucous and care free at a screening of “my” Don at Regal Cinema just last year,” revealed the actress.



