Popular Korean celeb of 2023 Results: BTS’ V reigns at No. 1, fellow member Jungkook occupies second spot

Pinkvilla conducted a year-end poll on the popular Korean celeb of 2023 on 24 December 2023. There were a total of ten nominees, including BTS’ V, Jungkook, Song hye Kyo, Park Seo Joon, and many others. After a week of casting votes, we have results for the respective poll.

Let’s find out which South Korean celebrity emerged as the winner!

BTS’ V takes the first spot, followed by fellow memberJungkook

BTS’ V has earned the majority of votes (42%) and stands tall at first position. The K-pop idol is truly one of the most buzz-worthy celebrities of this year as his solo album titled Layover peaked on global charts. The album sold over 2.1 million copies, creating history as the highest first-week sales by a K-pop solo artist. The album consisted of six tracks, including Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, Love Again, and more.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook has earned second spot with 23% votes. His solo debut album GOLDEN clinched third spot on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart. The singer is just stoppable as he holds multiple Guinness World Records, including the most streamed track on Spotify in one week, the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams (thanks to his single Seven).

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Park Seo Joon, Song Kang rank third, fourth and fifth

At third, we have BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who serenaded the audience with her solo album ME and its title track FLOWER. Jisoo was one of the trendiest celebs throughout the year, whether it was about her solo endeavors or BLACKPINK's contract renewal news that grabbed the eyeballs.

Next comes versatile actor Park Seo Joon at the fourth spot, as he had an incredible year with commercially successful projects including the sports film Dream alongside IU, a disaster movie titled Concrete Utopia, and monster thriller drama Gyeongseong Creature. His cameo appearance in The Marvels also brought him international fame.

Ranked in fifth position, actor Song Kang entertained the audience with two prominent projects of 2023, namely Sweet Home 2 and My Demon.

