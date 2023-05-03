Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member is your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has so far released four studio albums, twelve EPs, and three reissues.

According to Hanteo Chart, the largest album sales statistics site in Korea on the 1st, the Initial Chodong sales amount of SEVENTEEN’s 'FML', released on April 24th, was counted as 4,550,214 copies. This is the highest Initial Chodong sales record in K-pop album history. Already, 'FML' sold more than 3.99 million copies on the first day of release, rewriting the K-pop's all-time Initial Chodong record that day.

