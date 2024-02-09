Showtime: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy-Naseeruddin Shah's series to release on THIS date; Karan Johar drops video

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent and successful filmmakers in Bollywood. As a producer, he has often backed interesting projects throughout his career. One of the most awaited ventures of his is called Showtime starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah. Recently, KJo dropped a video to announce its release date.

Showtime release date out

Today, on February 9th, Karan Johar took to Instagram to drop an intriguing behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming series called Showtime. It features all its actors Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajeev Khandelwal among others. We see them having fun while shooting the series. In the caption, KJo revealed that the series will be released on Disney plus Hotstar on March 8th this year.

It read: "IT’S SHOWTIME! (clapboard emoji) #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Check out his post!

First look of Showtime was released recently

Last year on December 20th, the first look of Showtime dropped on the internet. The 50 second long video was filled with some of the most intriguing scenes and dialogues from the series. “Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” the caption read.

Advertisement

Showtime is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. Showtime consists of a stellar cast which includes including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. It is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with him, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Meanwhile, KJo returned to the director's chair last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: Showtime First Look OUT: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy starrer will leave you intrigued; to release in 2024