EXCLUSIVE: Kid Heat, Almost Famous-Tyla Yaweh to curate a hip-hop set with Naatu Naatu mix for Alanna Panday

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCray today. The family enjoyed pre-wedding festivities this week which started with a bridal shower, Mehendi and ended on a high with star-studded Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies. Today, the wedding will be followed by a grand reception. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producer Kid Heat, Almost Famous and Tyla Yaweh are going to be curating a special hip-hop and R&B set for Alanna and Ivor at their reception.

All you need to know about Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's reception

A source revealed that Almost Famous and Tyla Yaweh performed an impromptu set at the couple's sangeet and the guests were mighty impressed by them. Today, Kid Heat, Almost Famous and Tyla Yaweh will be performing at the newlyweds' reception. They will be curating a special hip-hop and R&B set for Alanna, Ivor and their guests since she is a huge fan of the genre. Kid Heat has written for a variety of artists, including Justin Bieber, J. Balvin, Lil Wayne and Cardi B. The source added that Tyla, who has given songs like Tommy Lee, High Right Now and others, loves Bollywood music and he will add a desi twist by mixing RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with Almost Famous handling the duties on the deck. Their set list includes popular songs featuring Wiz Khalifa, Post Malone as well as their new debut track. It will be interesting to see the inside videos from the reception!

Recently, Tyla Yaweh grabbed everyone's attention after he kissed his girlfriend. He was spotted attending Alanna's Mehendi ceremony.

Meanwhile, Alanna and Ivor's pre-wedding festivities were attended by celebs like Suhana Khan, Aaliyah Kashyap, Palak Tiwari, Gauri Khan, Kim Sharma, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Vidyut Jammwal, Dia Mira, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri and others. More celebs are expected to join the couple for their wedding and reception today.

