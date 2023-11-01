Best historical Korean dramas

While the world of Korean dramas is flooded with a variety of genres, this time we have decided to shed light on those Korean dramas that are established in historical settings. These Korean dramas will take you on a journey in the past while giving you a full dose of entertainment. The following assortment of historical K-Dramas is well-equipped to hook you to your screens. In fact, it’s a treat for the global world to understand South Korean culture across different time periods. Not only that, but each enlisted Korean show below has an iconic plot, exceptionally talented cast, and sets that will make your jaw drop.

Keep scrolling to see our list of the top 15 historical K-Dramas that will transport you back in time. Most of the shows are available on Netflix or Rakuten Viki but all of them are absolutely binge-worthy. Go on! Dive into the world of South Korean history.

15 Best Historical K-Dramas with their IMDb ratings and more

Original title: Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo

Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 21

21 K-Drama Star Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Lee Ji eun, Kang Ha neul, Nam Joo hyuk

Lee Joon Gi, Lee Ji eun, Kang Ha neul, Nam Joo hyuk Director: Kyoo Tae Kim

Kyoo Tae Kim Writer: Yoon Young Jo, Hua Tong

Yoon Young Jo, Hua Tong Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring Lee Joon Gi, Lee Ji Eun, Kang Ha Neul, and Nam Joo Hyuk, this action-fantasy drama is directed by Kyoo Tae Kim. The plot of the show revolves around Ha Jin who travels 1000 years in the past during the Goryeo Dynasty as Hae Soo. Watch the show to witness an epic power struggle. The historical Korean drama is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch and it has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

2. Seven Day Queen (2017)

Original title : 7 Ilui Wangbi

: 7 Ilui Wangbi Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance Number of episodes: 20

20 K-Drama Star Cast: Kim Gi Cheon, Hyun Sung Jang, Dong geon Lee

Kim Gi Cheon, Hyun Sung Jang, Dong geon Lee Director: Lee Jung seob

Lee Jung seob Writer: Jin Young Choi

Jin Young Choi Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring Kim Gi Cheon, Hyun Sung Jang, along with Dong Geon Lee among other Korean stars, this show revolves around Chae Kyung who is a noblewoman. Watch this show to witness how she marries the crown prince who goes on to become king. The interesting part begins when she spends just seven days as queen before becoming the victim of a conspiracy. This historical Korean drama is available on Netflix, with an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

Original title: Miseuteo Shunshain

Miseuteo Shunshain Running Time: 80 min

80 min K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 24

24 K-Drama Star Cast: Lee Byung hun, Kim Tae ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yo Han Byun

Lee Byung hun, Kim Tae ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yo Han Byun Director: Young-woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, Eung Bok Lee

Young-woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This 2018 drama features Korean actors like Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Yo Han Byun. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around a young boy who falls for a noblewoman. The show is set in 1871. The historical Korean drama is available on Netflix to watch and has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.

4. Mirror of the Witch (2016)

Original title: Manyeo Bogam

Manyeo Bogam Running Time: 80 min

80 min K-Drama Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 20

20 K-Drama Star Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Kim Sae ron, Sung Jae Lee, Yum Jung ah

Yoon Shi Yoon, Kim Sae ron, Sung Jae Lee, Yum Jung ah Director: Hyun Tak Jo

Hyun Tak Jo Writer: Hyuk Moon Yang

Hyuk Moon Yang Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Starring Yoon Shi Yoon, Kim Sae Ron, Sung Jae Lee, and Yum Jung Ah, this show revolves around a royal physician, a cursed princess, and Queen Shim. This historical Korean drama is available on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.

Original title: Hwarang

Hwarang Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Number of episodes: 20

20 K-Drama Star Cast: Park Seo joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung sik, Choi Min ho

Park Seo joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung sik, Choi Min ho Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Yoon Sung Shik Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth stars popular Korean actors Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Min Ho. The epic historical drama follows an elite group of young warriors known as the Hwarang during the Kingdom of Silla. With riveting action sequences and an engaging storyline, Hwarang brings ancient Korean history to life. This binge-worthy K-drama is available to stream on Netflix, currently holding an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

6. The Rebel Hong Gil Dong (2017)

Original title: Yeok jeok: baek seong eul hom chin do jeok

Yeok jeok: baek seong eul hom chin do jeok Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Number of episodes: 30

30 K-Drama Star Cast: Kim Ye June, Sang Jung Kim, Yoon Kyun Sang, Hee seop Sim

Kim Ye June, Sang Jung Kim, Yoon Kyun Sang, Hee seop Sim Director: Jin man Kim

Jin man Kim Writer: Jin Young Hwang

Jin Young Hwang Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Kim Ye June, Sang Jung Kim, Yoon Kyun Sang, and Hee Seop Sim, Hong Gil Dong is set during the Joseon Dynasty and follows the tale of the iconic Hong Gil Dong. This acclaimed historical K-drama brings an iconic Korean folk hero to life through stunning visuals and gripping storytelling. Now streaming on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10, Hong Gil Dong is a must-watch sageuk drama.

7. The Scholar Who Walks the Night (2015)

Original title: Bameul geotneun seonbi

Bameul geotneun seonbi K-Drama Genre: Action, Fantasy, History

Action, Fantasy, History Number of episodes: 20

20 K-Drama Star Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Lee Soo hyuk, Kim So eun, Jang Hie jin

Lee Joon Gi, Lee Soo hyuk, Kim So eun, Jang Hie jin Director: Seong Joon Lee

Seong Joon Lee Writer: Jang Hyun Joo

Jang Hyun Joo Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This 2015 K-drama stars Korean actors including Lee Joon Gi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim So Eun, as well as Jang Hie Jin. When it comes to the plot the show revolves around the alternate Joseon dynasty featuring the best of Jo Yang Sun, a nobleman’s daughter, and how she loses everything. The historical Korean drama is available on Netflix to watch and it has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

Original title: Ki Hwanghoo

Ki Hwanghoo K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 51

51 K-Drama Star Cast: Ha Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Choi Jung Won, Hye Rin Han

Ha Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Choi Jung Won, Hye Rin Han Director: Han Hee, Seong Joon Lee

Han Hee, Seong Joon Lee Writer: David Bannon, Young Chul Jang, Kyung Soon Jung

David Bannon, Young Chul Jang, Kyung Soon Jung Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Ha Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Choi Jung Won, as well as Hye Rin Han. When it comes to the plot the show revolves around a Korean warrior girl who is a servant at the Mongol Yuan court. Watch the show to witness how she changes her fate. The historical Korean drama is available on Netflix to watch and it has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Original title: Namhansanseong

Namhansanseong Running Time: 2h 20m

2h 20m K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Number of episodes: 18

18 K-Drama Star Cast: Lee Byung hun, Kim Yoon seok, Park Hae il

Lee Byung hun, Kim Yoon seok, Park Hae il Director: Hwang Dong hyuk

Hwang Dong hyuk Writer: Hwang Dong hyuk, Hoon Kim

Hwang Dong hyuk, Hoon Kim Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Lee Byung-hun, Kim Yoon-seok, and Park Hae-il. The show is set in 1636 during the Qing dynasty. It revolves around historical events in Korea at that time. The historical Korean drama is available on Netflix and has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.

Original title: Gooreumi Geurin Dalbit

Gooreumi Geurin Dalbit Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, History

Comedy, Drama, History Number of episodes: 18

18 K-Drama Star Cast: Park Bo gum, Kim Yoo jung, Kwak Dong yeon, Chae Soo bin

Park Bo gum, Kim Yoo jung, Kwak Dong yeon, Chae Soo bin Director: Sung Yoon Kim

Sung Yoon Kim Writer: Min Jung Kim, Im Ye Jin, Yoon Yi Soo

Min Jung Kim, Im Ye Jin, Yoon Yi Soo Year of release: 1996

1996 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Chae Soo-bin. The show revolves around an epic love story between a prince and his eunuch. The historical Korean drama is set in 1996 and is available on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

11. Jumong (2006)

Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-Drama Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Number of episodes: 81

81 K-Drama Star Cast: Il guk Song, Hye jin Han, Kim Seung su, Jun Kwang ryul

Il guk Song, Hye jin Han, Kim Seung su, Jun Kwang ryul Director: Geun Hong Kim, Ju Hwan Lee

Geun Hong Kim, Ju Hwan Lee Writer: Wan Gyu Choi, Hyung Soo Jung

Wan Gyu Choi, Hyung Soo Jung Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Song Il-guk, Han Hye-jin, Kim Seung-soo, and Jun Kwang-ryul. The show revolves around the myth of Jumong. It is set in 37 BC in the ancient Korean kingdom of Goguryeo. The historical Korean drama is available on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10.

12. A Frozen Flower (2008)

Original title: Ssang hwa jeom

Ssang hwa jeom Running Time: 133 min

133 min K-Drama Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Drama, History, Romance K-Drama Star Cast: Zo In sung, Ju Jin Mo, Song Ji Hyo

Zo In sung, Ju Jin Mo, Song Ji Hyo Director: Ha Yoo

Ha Yoo Writer: Ha Yoo

Ha Yoo Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Tubi TV, Amazon Prime Video

Tubi TV, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Joo Jin-mo, Song Ji-hyo, and Jo In-sung. The show revolves around the Koryo dynasty and explores the relationship between a king and his bodyguard. It is set during the Koryo dynasty period in Korean history. The historical Korean drama is available on Tubi TV and Amazon Prime Video. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

Original title: Seondeok yeowang

Seondeok yeowang Running Time: 1h

1h K-Drama Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Number of episodes: 62

62 K-Drama Star Cast: Jeong Woong in, Kim Jung hyun, Dam Ryu, Yo won Lee

Jeong Woong in, Kim Jung hyun, Dam Ryu, Yo won Lee Director: Geun hong Kim, Hong Kyun Park

Geun hong Kim, Hong Kyun Park Writer: David Bannon, Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park

David Bannon, Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: KOCOWA+

KOCOWA+ IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This 2009 K-drama stars Korean actors including Jeong Woong in, Kim Jung hyun, Dam Ryu, as well as Yo Won Lee. When it comes to the plot the show revolves around Queen Seondeok and how she becomes the ruler of Silla. The historical Korean drama is available on KOCOWA+ to watch and it has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

14. Yungnyong i Nareusya (2015)

K-Drama Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Number of episodes: 50

50 K-Drama Star Cast: Yoo Ah in, Yo Han Byun, Myung Min Kim, Shin Se Kyung

Yoo Ah in, Yo Han Byun, Myung Min Kim, Shin Se Kyung Director: Kyung Soo Shin

Kyung Soo Shin Writer: Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park

Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon

Amazon IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Yoo Ah In, Yo Han Byun, Myung Min Kim, and Shin Se Kyung among others. The main storyline of the show focuses on the establishment of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. The historical Korean drama is available on Amazon to rent and has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.

15. Guga ui Seo (2013)

K-Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Action, Comedy, Fantasy Number of episodes: 24

24 K-Drama Star Cast: Jo Sung ha, Kim Hee won, Hye Young Jung, Sung Jae Lee

Jo Sung ha, Kim Hee won, Hye Young Jung, Sung Jae Lee Director: Woo chul Shin

Woo chul Shin Writer: David Bannon, Eun kyung Kang

David Bannon, Eun kyung Kang Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon

Amazon IMDb Rating: 8/10

This K-drama stars Korean actors including Jo Sung ha, Kim Hee Won, Hye Young Jung, and Sung Jae Lee among others. The central storyline follows the half-breed Choi Kang Chi as he uncovers the mystery of his origins and how to turn completely human. The historical Korean drama is available on Amazon to rent and has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

The above list of historical K-dramas is an assortment of shows that have gained massive popularity at a global level. Each show is listed along with its IMDb ratings, plot cast, creators, and more to help you make an informed decision. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you want to take a deep dive into the world of binge-worthy historical tales.