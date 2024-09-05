The GOAT Twitter Review: Is Thalapathy Vijay starrer worth watching? Read these 11 tweets to know

The D-day is here as the most-awaited film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has finally been released in the theatres today (September 5). The film had been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers especially the die-hard Thalapathy Vijay fans rushed to the theatres to catch The GOAT’s first-day first show! Since morning, social media has been buzzing with movie reviews by the netizens. If you, too, are planning to watch The GOAT, then do not miss these 11 tweets before booking your tickets for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

While many loved The Greatest of All Time and showered praise on the story, screenplay, action sequences, cast performances, and, most importantly, exceptional direction by talented filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, only a few were left disheartened. Many reactions on social media also reflect a unanimous sentiment that Thalapathy Vijay has delivered one of the best performances of his career and called The GOAT, a must-watch film.

Check out netizens’ reactions on Twitter to The GOAT!

Praising the film, one user on X wrote, “A Good First Half Followed by a Highly Entertaining Second Half with a Terrific Climax Stretch..- ILAYATHALAPATHY - Steals the show with his terrific performance..- #ThalapathyVijay's Performance showed Superb difference for both the roles.."

Meanwhile, another user was highly disappointed with The GOAT, especially with its second part, and wrote, “1st half is a snoozefest. Vijay's star power can't save the sluggish plot. Needs a major turnaround in the 2nd half.”

For the unversed, The Greatest of All Time marks the 68th film of the Leo actor and hence was announced with the tentative name Thalapathy 68. This Tamil film is made in collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, featuring the Bigil actor in dual roles.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay plays the dual roles of a father and his son in The Goat. The film is reportedly based on the 2004 Moscow Metro Bombing with Vijay in the role of Gandhi, a special anti-terrorist squad (SATS) agent.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, The GOAT features a brilliant star cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, this film boasts high-octane action scenes, an ensemble star cast, and unbelievable VFX.



It is pertinent to mention that The GOAT marks what could be Thalapathy Vijay's final days in the film industry. The superstar has reportedly decided to step away from acting to pursue a political career in Tamil Nadu. Recently, the actor unveiled his TVK Party's flag at an event. The GOAT, and his rumored final film, Thalapathy 69 (working title), may serve as a farewell to the superstar.

Let us know in the comments if you liked The Greatest of All Time or if the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is overhyped.

