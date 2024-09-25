5 times Sobhita Dhulipala proved she could make a perfect Indian bride with her gorgeous saree collection

After dating for a while, Sobhita Dhulipala and her beau Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official as they announced their engagement on August 8, 2024. Besides the exciting news of the duo’s reunion, people also went gaga over the beautiful outfit the Made in Heaven actress wore for her special day. However, it is not the first time that Sobhita Dhulipala has shown us top-notch fashion styles and hinted at being a great bride. Pinkvilla has curated the top 5 ethnic looks of Sobhita Dhulipala which took the internet by fire!

Top 5 looks of Sobhita Dhulipala that proves she can be a perfect Indian bride

1. Sobhita Dhulipala looks ethereal in coral saree for her engagement

Let's start the list with one of the most iconic traditional looks by Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress served ethnic elegance for her engagement look by donning a luxurious silk coral saree. As recently revealed by Sobhita, she stayed rooted in her culture by paying homage to her tradition with the Uppada silk piece in the golden blush color (coral hue) of the Kanakaambaram flower.

To compliment her drape, the Made in Heaven actress wore a matching half-sleeved blouse that looked just 'perfect'. Moreover, the edges of the sleeves were elevated with shimmery embroidery work, adding to the piece’s charm. Sobhita opted for a beautifully embellished layered golden necklace. The diva kept the ethnic vibe with matching delicate gold jhumkas, matching bangles, and statement golden rings on her fingers.

2. Sobhita flaunts her love for organza saree

For the recent promotions of her upcoming film- Love, Sitara, newly engaged Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted her love for ethnic wear as she wore a lightweight organza saree styled with a brocade blouse. The stunning actress proved simplicity can never go wrong with this simple yet elegant look.

The soon-to-be bride, Sobhita opted for subtle makeup with loads of mascara, rusted lip color, pink blush highlighting her cheeks, and a red bindi. For accessories, she went for a three-layered chain that came with traditional earrings. Additionally, Sobhita wore kadas on one hand and oxidized finger rings.

3. Sobhita looks oh-so-beautiful in a silver shimmery saree

Sobhita Dhulipala looks spectacular in a silver-colored saree from Manish Malhotra's exclusive collection. The saree looks perfect for all modern brides looking for their cocktail outfits. The unique Aztec zig-zag sequin works on the saree making it a must-have outfit for this wedding season.

Coming back to Sobhita's look, the actress accompanied her outfit with a sequined bustier halter neck blouse. To complement this look, Sobhita carried a black leather Christian Dior clutch bag with gold buckles and accompanied it with emerald dangler earrings and a ring to match.

Miss Dhulipala completed her look with minimal makeup comprising nude lipstick, winged eyeliner; bronze blush, and berry-tinted glossy lip.

4. Sobhita redefines fashion with this classy golden saree

Sobhita Dhulipala looks no less than a dream in this gorgeous golden saree, exuding timeless elegance with exquisite handcrafted work. The Love Sitara actress added a bindi and jewelry to complete her regal look. Pairing her saree, Sobhita wore a half-sleeve matching blouse with intricate detailing at the edges. The highlight of the looks has to be the contrast created between the saree and the lovely emerald green choker.

5. Sobhita’s blush pink saree is just too ‘perfect’

Last but not least is this lovely blush pink saree donned by Sobhita Dhulipala. This drape is for days when you want to look stylish but do not want to compromise on comfort. For accessories, Dhulipala has kept it extremely minimal with just green-hanging statement earrings to not overshadow the intricate details on the saree. The diva opted for a white sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline to pair with her saree.

