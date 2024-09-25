Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she decided to keep her engagement with Naga Chaitanya a simple affair

Sobhita Dhulipala who has been in the limelight owing to her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, recently spoke about why the ceremony was a simple affair. The popular actress opened up about her marriage plans for the first time since her engagement in August. Sobhita also talked about how she always believed in the institution of marriage and imagined herself getting married.

During the promotion of her film Love Sitara, the Made in Heaven actress spoke candidly with Galatta India. Reacting to her engagement with Naga Chaitanya and her feelings about the day, she said, “ I don’t think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams. No, I think I was there, it was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate, and warm. It was everything I thought that it would be.”

Additionally, Sobhita revealed how she loves the vibrancy when it comes to ceremonies like weddings or engagements because they add elements of heritage and roots. She also talked about how she always wanted to get married and how she always wanted to embrace the motherhood experience.

Moreover, talking about her perception of the ideal marriage while growing up, the actress said, “I always wanted ‘Teluguness’ to be a part of moments like this (wedding) because I am very attached to my roots, very close to my parents so the whole tradition aspect of it is what I did fantasize.”

For the unversed, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings on August 8 in the presence of their close friends and family. The latter’s father and legendary actor Nagarjuna announced the exciting news through a social media post.

It is pertinent to mention that Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu after dating her for a while. However, fate had other plans as the couple announced their separation in 2021. Announcing their separation, Naga and Samantha issued a statement urging fans for privacy as they 'move on'. However, the actors were constantly under scrutiny from the audience and their fans over the decision.

