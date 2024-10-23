5 South Indian family drama movies to watch on Netflix during Diwali: Hi Nanna, Kushi and more

Diwali is the perfect time to gather everyone in your family and dive into the joy of watching amazing South Indian family dramas. With a mix of romance, comedy, a dash of action, epic songs, and more, these movies appeal to viewers of all ages and strike the perfect chord in the hearts of audiences. So, check out these 5 best family dramas that we have curated for you to watch on Netflix.

5 South Indian family drama movies to watch on Netflix during Diwali

Hi Nanna (2023)

Directed by: Shouryuv

Run time: 2 hours 35 minutes

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

One of the top picks among family dramas, the Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna is the perfect option to make your Diwali evenings special. With its unique storyline, the impeccable pairing of the lead actors, and its melodious musical score, the film offers more than one reason to appeal to every family member.

Ante Sundaraniki (2022)

Directed by: Vivek Athreya

Run time: 2 hours 56 minutes

Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)

Featuring Nani and Nazriya Nazim, Ante Sundaraniki has often been hailed as one of the beloved South Indian family dramas on Netflix. The story revolves around an interfaith couple who try to convince their parents about their union through a series of lies, thereby landing in more challenging and complicated situations than before. The film’s music has also earned a special place in the hearts of many.

Advertisement

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023)

Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas

Run time: 2 hours 27 minutes

Rating: 7/10 (IMDb)

A great family drama on Netflix blended with the essence of old-school romance and perfect comic timing, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is another top contender among South Indian family dramas this Diwali. With Anushka Shetty bringing her charm and charisma and Navin Polishetty’s versatility ruling the screen, the film leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

Guntur Kaaram (2024)

Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas

Run time: 2 hours 39 minutes

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

Are you a fan of Mahesh Babu? If so, we suggest you bookmark his 2024 release Guntur Kaaram as a must-watch family drama. With a storyline rooted in the bond between a mother and her son, the film strikes a perfect balance between emotions, high-octane action sequences, and power-packed dance numbers.

Kushi (2023)

Directed by: Shiva Nirvana

Run time: 2 hours 53 minutes

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi is a slice-of-life family drama available on Netflix. Besides the stellar performances by the two lead actors, the film’s feel-good plot and musical score have received great acclaim from viewers. This Telugu film was a major box-office hit and is the perfect Diwali watch for you and your family.

Advertisement

Share with us which one of these South Indian family dramas on Netflix would be your pick this Diwali.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Motion Poster: We bet Prabhas' avatar in this horror comedy movie will blow your mind away