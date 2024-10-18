Throwback: When Ram Charan opened up on why he will NOT choose Hollywood over Indian films

Pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan has a massive fan following in India and worldwide. International stars like DJ Alexander Pall from Chainsmokers once spoke about the RRR actor while referring to him as ‘the hot dude’. The American DJ duo also talked about their desire to collaborate with Ram Charan. While global icons hail the actor for his dapper looks and exceptional onscreen presence, will Ram Charan ever make his Hollywood debut? Last year, the Game Changer actor stated he would never choose Hollywood over Indian films in a throwback interview.

Ram Charan graced the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event in Jammu and Kashmir. During his media interaction, the actor was asked about the chance of seeing him in Hollywood.

Responding to it, Ram Charan said, “I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not a South Indian or North Indian movie; it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out."

However, this is not the first time Ram Charan has spoken about his Hollywood debut. The Rangasthalam actor, in an earlier interaction with Sam Fragaso, revealed that he is in talks for a Hollywood project. In yet another interaction with David Poland, Ram Charan had said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?”

During the same interaction, the actor said that he wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. Moreover, when asked about being the Brad Pitt of India, Ram Charan replied by saying he likes Brad Pitt but doesn’t believe that he is like him.

Moreover, the actor talked about how he feels that the gap between the entertainment industries is decreasing with time. Ram Charan stated that the world is coming together and will soon be known as ‘global cinema’ without distinction.

