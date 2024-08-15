7 Telugu suspense thrillers that will keep you guessing: From Mangalavaaram to Evaru

The Telugu film industry has a rich legacy of delivering gripping suspense thrillers that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. From intricate plots to unexpected twists, these films have enthralled viewers and showcased the creativity of talented filmmakers. In recent years, the genre has flourished, with a blend of traditional storytelling and innovative techniques that elevate the suspense to new heights.

Here, we present seven must-watch Telugu suspense thrillers that not only highlight the best of the genre but also promise to leave you guessing until the very end.

1. Mangalavaaram (2023)

Cast: Payal Rajput, Divya Pillai, Shravan Reddy, Nandita Shwetha

Ratings: 6.7/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

Mangalavaaram is a Telugu suspense film directed by Ajay Bhupati set in a village in Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. It is a murder mystery in which the names of the people who will be killed are posted on the walls of the village.

The movie melds raw and native components with those of supernatural horror. It stars Payal Rajput in the lead role, making the movie full of suspense and thrilling moments.

2. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019)

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Sandeep Raj

Ratings: 8.3/10

Where to watch: Prime

Agent Sai Sreenivasa Athreya is a 2019 blockbuster investigative suspense thriller starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead. Polishetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Swaroop RSJ, plays a detective from Nellore who seeks a big break in his career. Things take a sensational turn when he finds a dead body near the railway tracks, which becomes a catalyst for many surprising and thrilling events that keep the audience in its thrall.

3. Hit (2020)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, Murali Sharma

Ratings: 7.6/10

Where to watch: Prime

HIT is a Telugu suspense thriller released in 2020. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Vishwak Sen plays Vikram Rudraraju, an officer in the Telangana CID who has a reputation for noticing small details that no one else can see.

In the film, an important case related to one that triggers his past traumatic experiences will challenge his career and skills. The gripping storyline of the movie revolves around whether Vikram will be able to solve the case by overcoming his PTSD experiences.

4. Dhruva (2016)

Cast: Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aravind Swamy

Ratings: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

Dhruva is a 2016 Telugu suspense film directed by Surender Reddy. RRR star Ram Charan plays the title role. Aravind Swami and Rakul Preet Singh play other significant characters in this movie.

Dhruva is a remake of the 2015 Tamil blockbuster Thani Oruvan, which had Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Aravind Swamy plays the same antagonist character in both movies. Dhruva is one of the finest Telugu suspense thriller movies of the past decade.

5. Hit: The Second Case (2022)

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Choudhary, Nani

Ratings: 7.1/10

Where to watch: Prime

HIT: The Second Case is a sequel to the 2020 hit film HIT. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who directed the original, this sequel stars Adivi Sesh in the lead instead of Vishwak Sen. The second installment goes on to take the series' thrilling storyline much further ahead. The ending of this movie is one of the well-appreciated cameos by Nani, who would feature in the third installment.

6. Game Over (2019)

Cast: Tapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidhyanathan

Ratings:6.9/10

Where to watch: Prime, Netflix

Game Over is a 2019 bilingual film, simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil, by Ashwin Saravanan. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead as a nyctophobic person suffering from PTSD. Her character, Swapna, battles PTSD just when she faces a life-changing crisis- a serial killer entering her home, putting her into a mortal game of survival. Game Over is considered one of the best suspense thrillers in Telugu cinema.

7. Evaru (2019)

Cast: Adivi Sesh,Naveen Chandra, Regina Cassandra

Ratings: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Prime

Evaru is a 2019 Telugu suspense thriller adapted from the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest. Evaru stars Adivi Sesh under the direction of Venkat Ramji. This movie is a story of a corrupt cop, Vikram Vasudev, trying to unravel what appears to be an open-and-shut case of a woman killing her own rapist. The unique twist in the climax, different from the original, was spot on, and the audience loved it.

Telugu cinema has produced many gripping and memorable suspense thrillers over the years. These films have proven just how creative and original a Telugu filmmaker can be in this genre.

