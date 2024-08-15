When Chiranjeevi expressed his wish to see Ram Charan opposite THIS star kid in remake of his and Sridevi's film

Janhvi Kapoor delighted all her fans by announcing her upcoming project opposite Ram Charan on her 27th birthday this year. But did you know that in a throwback interview, Chiranjeevi had already expressed his wish to see the duo together in the remake of his and Sridevi’s film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari? Yes, you read that right.

In 2017, the father-son duo appeared for a fun interaction with Niharika Konidela. During the candid conversation, in a rapid-fire round, the Rangasthalam actor was asked which film of his father would he love to remake. Charan promptly responded by naming Gang Leader.

However, Chiranjeevi had some other movie in his head. Before Niharika moved on to the next question, the Vishwambhara actor said, “Can I say which film of mine I want Charan to remake? Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.”

Moreover, when Niharika asked which actress would he love to see opposite Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi was quick to say “Sridevi has a daughter, no?”, referring to Janhvi Kapoor.

Interestingly, years after Chiranjeevi expressed her desire to see his son opposite Sridevi’s daughter, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor actually came together for Buchi Babu Sana's directorial.

The upcoming project, tentatively titled RC16 promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending elements of period drama. The storyline of RC16 is anticipated to take audiences on a rural and rustic journey, with Ram Charan in a powerful role. Janhvi Kapoor confirmed her being part of RC16 on her 27th birthday.

During the formal launch of the film, a pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Additional details about the production remain under wraps, creating even more intrigue.

Meanwhile, all three actors are doing extremely well on the professional front. Ram Charan recently completed the shooting for his much-awaited film Game Changer. Besides the RRR actor, S Shankar’s directorial features Kiara Advani in the lead role. As confirmed by Game Changer’s producer, Dil Raju, The film will have a Christmas release this year.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next film Vishwambhara. Directed by Maliidi Vassish, the socio-fantasy film stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore, and Kunal Kapoor, among others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her debut in the Telugu Industry with Devara Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

