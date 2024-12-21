Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier starrer gets cleared from CBFC with THESE cuts; details inside

Vijay Sethupathi’s film Viduthalai 2 has been earning much appreciation from audiences just a day after its theatrical release. The movie has captured attention for more than one reason, not to forget the impeccable performances of all the actors. However, as the censor board granted it an ‘A’ rating, the film has also dealt with a few scenes getting axed.

As per reports by Times Now, some crucial scenes and dialogues as per the CBFC censorship, especially those that have explicit mention of caste and real-life political party references, have been snipped from the Vetrimaaran directorial.

A source from the CBFC has highlighted how a 1-hour, 10-minute-long segment that has multiple references to caste has been particularly told to be removed.

This was advised so that the Vijay Sethupathi starrer avoids any further complications and controversies that could arise from the very theme of the film.

Other portions that were dropped include cussing and offensive words towards women. Moreover, a scene where a character utters the word “government” has also been directed to mute since the CBFC board felt it was used inappropriately.

Well, it seems that besides the hurdles of censorship, Viduthalai 2 has also been facing some more roadblocks hours after its release.

The film got leaked in multiple HD-qualities on piracy websites right on the day of its theatrical release. It also threatened the possible run it could have had on the box office with its sweeping collections.

Based on another report by Times Now, illegal sites like Telegram, Filmyzilla, Tamilrockerz, Movierulez, and others have leaked the movie online.

For the unversed, Viduthalai 2 is the sequel of the 2023 release by the same name. Both the parts were initially supposed to be one whole film; however, its division into two parts only heightened excitement amongst fans.

The film, especially Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, has already been shipped to be worthy of awards by the fans.

