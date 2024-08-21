After selling his controversial Rolls-Royce Ghost Car; Thalapathy Vijay buys a NEW four-wheeler worth a whopping price

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to entertain his fans soon enough with his upcoming thriller action drama, The Greatest Of All Time. Ahead of him stepping into the political realm, this will mark one of his final projects, which will be released on September 5, 2024. And now, prior to his grand spectacle, the actor laid his hands on a new investment.

According to a report by Times Now, Thalapathy Vijay has acquired a swanky four wheeler beast, adding to his existing fleet of some of the most extraordinary cars. This time the star laid his hands on the classic luxury car Lexus LM 350h, which is priced at a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore.

Given the massive price tag of the wheeler giant, it is evident that this vehicle can only be procured by the limited few. The Lexus LM 350h provides its owner a completely unique experience that carefully balances opulence, sophistication, and sustainability. It is four seater and electric powered.

Interestingly, the actor’s new purchases come after he reportedly sold off his existing Rolls Royce Ghost a few days back. However there has been no official confirmation on the matter from the actor’s side yet.

Besides this, Thalapathy Vijay’s existing fleet of cars consists of some of the best models across the world. These include Range Rover Evoque, BMW i7XDrive 60 electric car, Ford Mustang, Mini Cooper S and several others.

Well, the fact that Thalapathy Vijay will step out from the acting world and step into full time politics has already made many of his fans anxious. Considering his immense fame and stardom, many speculate that he would be continuing acting even after joining politics.

However, as per filmmaker Venkat Prabhu who is directing Thalapathy’s upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time, the actor has not given any clear cut response on the speculation. At the trailer launch event of GOAT, Venkat Prabhu recalled the conversation he had with the actor on the matter.

Sharing what Thalapathy had said, Venkat Prabhu said, “In fact, I asked him if he would balance both. He just smiled and said, we’ll see.”

Besides The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay’s other final project is rumored to be Thalapathy 69 (tentative title). As per a previous report by Lets Cinema, this movie would be directed by H Vinoth while its music will be delivered by Anirudh Ravichander. It would be bankrolled under KVN productions.

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his alleged last movie Thalapathy 69.

