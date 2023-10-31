Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's temple engagement ceremony radiates special significance- PICS inside

On October 27, Aishwarya Arjun, the daughter of renowned actor Arjun, and Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of famed Tamil actor Thambi Ramaiah, embarked on a beautiful journey as the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held in Chennai.

The ceremony was held against the picturesque backdrop of a location just outside Arjun's recently constructed temple –the Ram Mandir. This sacred venue is infused with spiritual and cultural significance, as the temple's construction incorporated soil from Ayodhya.

More about Aishwarya and Umapathy's engagement ceremony

The engagement theme was a testament to the couple's affection for all things elegant and romantic, with shades of pink filling the air. Delicate peonies adorned the celebration, adding a touch of timeless grace to the occasion. The inclusion of the Ruby theme was also significant, symbolizing the deep and passionate love that the couple share.

The engagement ring for the bride was a stunning 5-carat Burmese pigeon blood ruby from Burma set in a gold and diamond-studded ring. The groom's ring was a similar ensemble with a small ruby on a diamond-studded gold ring. Both the bride and groom also received engagement bands from Tiffany's.

Aishwarya looked breathtaking in a customized yellow pure silk saree with pearl jewelry, while for the second set of the event couple donned in donned Pink outfits.

The engagement cake was a work of art in itself, with three tiers adorned with rubies and peonies, mirroring the theme of the event and capturing its essence.

Aishwarya and Umapathy chose to keep their engagement an intimate affair, inviting only close friends and family.

Check out the photos of Aishwarya and Umapathy

How Aishwarya and Umapathy met

Umapathy was a contestant on the Tamil reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun, Aishwarya's father. Reports suggest that Arjun played a pivotal role in Aishwarya and Umapathy falling in love. The two reportedly became close quickly, and their relationship progressed swiftly.

Aishwarya Arjun's career in the film industry

Aishwarya Arjun is no stranger to the world of film, having made her debut in a Tamil film in 2013. In 2018, she appeared in the Kannada film Prema Baraha, opposite Chandan Kumar. She has since ventured into the Tamil and Telugu film industries, following in her father's footsteps.

Umapathy Ramaiah's career in the film industry

Umapathy made his acting debut in the 2017 comedy film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. He has since starred in the comedy-drama Maniyaar Kudumbam and the romantic comedy Thanne Vandi. He also participated in the Survivor Tamil season. Umapathy is set to make his directorial debut with Rajakili, a project written by his father Thambi Ramaiah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah in Chennai