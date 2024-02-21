Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja narrowly escapes death; calls it the worst experience of his life- VIDEO

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja along with the entire crew of ‘Martin’ survived a near-death experience as their flight experienced severe turbulence before landing. In a video shared by the actor, he highlighted that this was the worst experience of his life. Further adding, he said “Never had such an experience, we want to Thank God. Jai Anjaneya (Jai Hanuman)! We are safe thanks to the pilot.”

Dhruva also shared on his Instagram story, showcasing how the plane suffered a sudden altitude drop of 4000 ft. This was followed by another story, where Dhruva embraced his wife and kids, with the caption “My World”.

In a now-deleted story on Instagram, Dhruva Sarja spoke about his harrowing experience and how it was truly surreal to see people from different religions praying to their Gods for safety. He wrote, “Yes, the pilot called it a May Day! Facing death for the first time and coming back to life felt a sheer blessing of my parents, my VIPS, and my angel CHIRU. Hearing every passenger pray to their respective Gods loudly for their lives in the flight was indeed a breathtaking experience. As we landed back safely, the cheering crowd, the tears of happiness, and every passenger calling their loved ones was a sigh of relief. This rebirth is a bigger reason to all of us to live life to the fullest.”

Dhruva Sarja shares video on aircraft after near-death escape

After the flight, Indigo issued an official statement, expressing their regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Their statement read, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather."

Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming projects

Dhruva Sarja has kept himself busy lately, with multiple projects in the locker. The actor was busy shooting for a song in his upcoming film Martin, for which the crew went to Srinagar. Martin is an upcoming Kannada language action film that is releasing in multiple languages. The film has been written by Arjun Sarja and is being directed by AP Arjun.

Further, Dhruva Sarja will also be seen in a film titled KD: The Devil, directed by Prem and also starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in interesting roles.

