‘Ajith Kumar said The Greatest Of All Time should be…’: Venkat Prabhu on AK’s reaction towards Thalapathy Vijay starrer

The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024, with a trailer expected to drop soon. Now, in a recent interview with Vikatan, director Venkat Prabhu revealed Ajith Kumar's reactions to making the film.

Talking in detail, the director conveyed, “Ajith Kumar said The Greatest Of All Time should be 100x bigger than Mankatha.” Prabhu also added that the superstar is very happy that he is directing Thalapathy Vijay.

Speaking more on the same, Venkat Prabhu also revealed the bond and affection shared by the actors. He said, “When Ajith Kumar sir was hospitalized, I had gone to meet him. Thalapathy Vijay had asked me to give my mobile to AK, and they talked for a long time. I was able to witness so much positivity between them.”

For those unaware, Venkat Prabhu and Ajith Kumar had collaborated on a film called Mankatha, back in 2011. The action-packed crime thriller featured the superstar as an anti-hero with an additional cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav, Premji Amaren, and many more in key roles.

The film set in Mumbai, featured AK as a suspended and corrupt police officer who joins a four-man group planning to conduct a heist of cricket betting money. The movie was a massive hit and a cult classic among AK fans which also marked his 50th film venture.

Advertisement

The flick also featured Ajith Kumar’s first appearance in the salt-and-pepper look which led him to use it in many other projects and is a trendsetter even today.

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT is expected to be a sci-fi thriller movie featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film also has actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more.

The movie is said to revolve around the story of a special anti-terrorist squad whose past actions are now set to come back haunting them. The film also features the actor in a technologically de-aged look as well.

ALSO READ: Suriya drops a hearty shoutout for Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming release Thangalaan: ‘This win will be…’