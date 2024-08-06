Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time’s synopsis REVEALED; set to become a complete action thriller

Thalapathy Vijay is all prepared to hit the big screens this year with his film The Greatest Of All Time, which is slated to release on September 5, 2024. Now, it seems that the film’s synopsis has also been revealed, which is quite an interesting one.

According to a recent report by Lets Cinema, the Vijay starrer movie is said to be about the shadows of an unknown past resurfacing. This destabilizes a special anti-terrorist squad and shakes their trust as various buried secrets come to light.

The synopsis seems to set the stage for a high-octane action thriller, with Thalapathy Vijay headlining it. The movie’s making already has a unique aesthetic, with the makers even opting to use the technology of de-aging.

Talking about The GOAT, the team recently unveiled the third single from the film Spark, which is available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. The song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features him crooning in two languages, while Kunal Ganjawala is in Hindi.

Despite all three versions of the song garnering prominence, the makers have also received flak for how Vijay’s character was portrayed in his de-aged look.

The Greatest Of All Time, or The GOAT, is a sci-fi action movie slated to hit the big screens in September. The film features Thalapathy Vijay as the lead with an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in critical roles.

Advertisement

Additionally, the film has already unveiled a minor glimpse from the film, which was released back in June for the actor’s birthday. The clip showcased the actor in two different roles, one older than the other, as they ensue in a race sequence.

Furthermore, the actor is likely next to appear in the tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, which is expected to be his final film before stepping into full-time politics. The movie is rumored to be helmed by H Vinoth and to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead as well.

ALSO READ: Toxic movie update: Yash to kickstart shooting for Geetu Mohandas film from THIS date and it has BIG connection to his life