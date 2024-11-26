Allu Sneha Reddy, her mom Kavita Reddy tough it out in gym as duo follow a coordinated workout sesh together; WATCH

Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and her mother, Kavita Reddy, were recently seen together having a workout session inside the gym. In a coordinated set of exercises, the celebrity wife and her mom were seen toughing it out together.

In the video, Sneha Reddy and her mother are seen serving major daughter-mother goals as they take on the workout session, making for a wholesome space together. The celebrity herself shared their workout video on Instagram and penned the caption, “From life lessons to fitness sessions—mom’s got it all covered.”

Allu Sneha Reddy is the daughter of Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, a businessman and the chairman of a prominent engineering college. Her mother is a homemaker and is seen on social media and in public spaces in rare appearances.

Moving ahead, Allu Sneha Reddy and her husband, Allu Arjun, recently made the headlines after the latter revealed a secret WhatsApp group the couple shares. In a chat with Nandamuri Balakrishna on Unstoppable with NBK, the actor was asked about this secret group, to which the actor revealed it is used by the couple whenever they are fighting.

According to the comments made by Arjun, whenever his wife and he disagree on something or fight, they use this secret group inside their WhatsApp to hash it out.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the icon star is all set to hit the big screens soon with the sequel film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, marks a continuation of the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, exploring what takes place after Pushparaju climbs to the top of the smuggling syndicate and his rivalry with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles from the first installment. The movie is slated to release in theaters on December 5, 2024, and its runtime is said to be 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Furthermore, the makers of the movie also released the 3rd single from the film, Kissik, which features a special cameo appearance by actress Sreeleela.

