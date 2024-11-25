Pushpa 2 star cast fees: Allu Arjun charged 30 times more than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil for the Sukumar directorial?

Pushpa 2: The Rule has created a massive buzz ahead of its release on December 5. While fans cannot stop talking about the film's star-studded cast, it’s worth noting that Allu Arjun has reportedly received a record-breaking salary for the Sukumar directorial. Yes, you read that right.

With a big-budget production, the cast fees have become a hot topic of discussion. Let’s take a look at the reported earnings of the lead actors in this blockbuster sequel.

According to a report by Forbes India, Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in the country with a remuneration of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2. He has surpassed actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ajith Kumar, and Kamal Haasan on the list. Not only that, but he has also out-earned renowned actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

According to the report, Vijay charges around Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore per film, followed by Rajinikanth, who takes home Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore for each outing.

Meanwhile, Prabhas charged Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD, Ajith Kumar Rs 105 crore to Ra 165 crore for Thunivu, and Kamal Haasan Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore for Indian 2.

Coming back to Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's remuneration for the film is 30 times less than Allu Arjun's. While the former received a Rs 10 crore paycheck, the Aavesham actor earned Rs 8 crore for the movie.

On the other hand, Sreeleela charged Rs 2 crore for her special dance number alongside Allu Arjun. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly received Rs 5 crore for Oo Antava in the previous installment of Pushpa.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Forbes India and India.com reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

