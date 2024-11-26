Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 runtime longer than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun is gearing up for a grand year-ending release with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial has been raising anticipation and excitement amongst the fans, who can’t wait to catch the first-day first show of the film. And recent reports have revealed that the movie has finally scored down on its run time.

According to reports from some sources close to the film’s production, the final edit of Pushpa 2: The Rule is completed and locked down on a rather lengthy run time of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

This run time seems to be rather uncommon for most drama entertainers. However, considering the recent trend of several other films, such as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which also picked up a longer run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Fans believe they wouldn’t be disappointed with the theatrical presentation of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

Well, the report does not end here. They also suggest that Allu Arjun might be watching his film soon and would be given the authority to suggest any changes in the run time if required at the last minute. Else the film would go on the floors with the aforementioned run time itself.

Coming back to the preparations for the film, it seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it will be a major hit at the box office post-release. From posters, teasers, and trailers to songs, everything about the movie seems to be crafted to perfection.

Quite recently the makers dropped another peppy track from the movie, titled Kissik. It featured Sreeleela shaking a leg with Allu Arjun in an unbelievable electric track scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

A recent event was hosted for the release of this song in Chennai, which was attended by scores of fans of the actors. Audiences poured in a lot of love for their favorite actor who brought on a new banger track.

For the unversed, the film is the sequel to the 2021-release Pushpa: The Rise. Besides Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also reprising their characters from the previous installment of the film.

The movie will hit the theaters on December 5, 2024.

