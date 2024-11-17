Amaran: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at cinema hall screening Sivakarthikeyan starrer biographical drama; Details inside

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, opened to positive reviews after hitting the big screens on October 31. However, the film is facing opposition as some unidentified goons hurled crude petrol bombs at a cinema hall screening the biographical war drama. According to a PTI report, the incident took place early on Saturday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the petrol bomb attack. Meanwhile, police are currently probing the matter and trying to identify the miscreants. A police officer told PTI, "Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. It exploded. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to property."

According to a Times of India report, CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet showing the culprits hurling three bottles of petrol at the cinema hall. Following the incident, the theater canceled two shows of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran in the morning. However, they decided to resume the screenings with police security.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy, raised his voice against the issue. He took to his social media handle X to pen a long note that read, "I strongly condemn the Petrol bombs hurled at a theater in Tirunelveli."

He continued, "The Tamil Nadu police and the Government had assured full protection to the theaters that are screening this movie had failed in doing so and this shows the plight of the law and order in Tamil Nadu."

Take a look at the full note below:

Amaran is inspired by real-life events and chronicles the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. He was an Indian Army soldier who heroically sacrificed his life in service to the nation. For his valor and selflessness, he was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The honor was accepted by his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrays Major Mukund Varadarajan, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The chemistry between the two actors resonated with audiences which contributed to the movie's success.

