Fans cry after watching Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran; hug filmmaker Rajkumar outside theater-Video Inside

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran seems to have hit all the right spots amongst the audiences post its release on October 31, 2024. The film, a biographical tribute to the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, has now grabbed attention, as audiences have turned extremely emotional after viewing the Rajkumar directorial in theaters.

In a video that went viral on social media, filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy can be seen interacting heart-to-heart with a bunch of people who came to watch the film Amaran in the theater. While some shook hands with the director and congratulated him, others could be seen getting teary-eyed and moving with the performance and giving him a hug.

For the uninitiated, the Tamil film is one of the first attempts to create a biographical war drama dedicated to the heroic work and services to the country given by a real-life army major, to the extent that he even sacrificed his life for the greater good of the country.

While Sivakarthikeyan played the titular role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, played the role of the bereaved army wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Within a week after its release, the film has already found its path to become a blockbuster. It grossed Rs. 66 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu itself, within just four days of release.

Unfortunately, recent reports by ABP Live have revealed that Amaran has already fallen into the hands of piracy, as several high-definition versions of the film have done the rounds on notorious websites.

This unexpected move surely threatens the expected box office performance of the film during its runtime in theaters itself.

For the unversed, the story of Amaran is based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. Major Mukund Varadarajan, on whom the film is based, was martyred during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, back in 2014.

