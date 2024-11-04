Sivakarthikeyan FINALLY breaks silence on his viral six-pack abs photo for Amaran

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, hit the big screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, October 31. The movie has been performing well in theaters due to positive word-of-mouth. During the film's promotions, Sivakarthikeyan sat down for a conversation with Vijay Television and opened up about a six-pack abs photo of his that went viral on social media platforms.

The actor expressed his disbelief by saying that a photo of him apparently from the sets of Amaran went viral. Soon after the picture surfaced on the internet, people began to call and message him to ask about the leaked six-pack abs image. To everyone's surprise, he shared that the photograph was morphed and whoever edited it did a superb job.

Sivakarthikeyan said, "Somebody edited the six-pack picture with a beanie and many people contacted me to ask about it." The actor further shared that he did try to get flat abs for Amaran and trained for the same but he never had six-packs. "Somebody edited the photo nicely," he added.

Take a look at the viral photo below:

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is surely a Diwali winner along with several other releases. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just three days. The movie has successfully concluded its first weekend with an impressive collection of over Rs 150 crore globally.

Despite stiff competition at the box office from movies like Bloody Beggar, Lucky Baskhar, Brother, KA, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Amaran has witnessed an upward trend.

For the unversed, Amaran follows the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life to save the nation.

