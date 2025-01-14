Amid rumors of collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram, makers of Marco TEASE sequel for Unni Mukundan starrer; see PIC

Unni Mukundan starrer adventure movie Marco has been running successfully in theaters, becoming one of the biggest hits from Malayalam cinema. As the movie is speculated to have a potential sequel, the film’s makers teased the same with a new post.

In a throwback picture shared by the makers on their official Instagram handle, the movie’s producer was seen interacting with Unni Mukundan, appearing in his bloody look from the flick. Along with the post, the makers also penned the caption, “BRO-CODE. Are You Ready for Marco 2?”

The new post comes at a time when the rumors have been buzzing about Chiyaan Vikram possibly joining the franchise. The speculations surrounding the news were made after Marco’s producer, Shareef Muhammed, was seen in pictures with the actor and his son, Dhruv Vikram. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

Coming to the film Marco, the Unni Mukundan starrer flick, is a Malayalam-language action thriller written and directed by Haneef Adeni. The film focuses on the story of the titular character, who hails from a prominent gold-trading family in Kerala.

With respect to unexpected incidents that occur within his family and its members, Marco and his elder brother George set out to uncover hidden truths about the same in their own fashion. Their quest to find the conclusion and the opponents they face set up the entire movie.

The film is an A-rated movie due to the extreme violence portrayed by the characters. After the film was released on Christmas 2024, it has gone on to earn raving reviews and emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.

Interestingly, the movie is a standalone spinoff to the Nivin Pauly starrer 2019 movie Mikhael. While the films have not been connected, several characters from the Nivin Pauly starrer appear in Marco.

