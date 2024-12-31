Is strong content the reason behind Marco and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 success? Actor Unni Mukundan responds

Unni Mukundan is currently celebrating the success of his recently released film Marco. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the success of his film and drew parallels with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. He shared his perspective on what it really takes for a movie to become a hit.

In an interview with Zoom, Unni Mukundan spoke about the success of Pushpa 2 and Marco. He believed both films stood out because of their strong content. He explained that the way the Allu Arjun starrer was made played a key role in its reach.

He also pointed out that many films are made on a large scale but fail to connect with audiences. Unni Mukundan noted that audiences today are smart and can tell when a film, even with a big budget, doesn't resonate. The actor further stressed that content is what truly makes a film marketable.

"There are a lot of other movies that are made on a big scale, but they don’t get this reach. The audiences are now smart enough to understand that some films might have a big budget, but they don’t connect with them. So, it’s eventually the content that determines if a film is worthy to be marketed as well," Unni Mukundan said.

Unni Mukundan explained that not all films can become pan-Indian hits. He pointed out that while 200 films are made, only a few get discussed, making the success rate very low. He noted that this is how the industry works. According to him, each movie must be strong enough to connect with the audience.

"There are 200 such films that are being made, but we are only discussing two movies. So, the success rate is pretty damn low," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil dubbed version of Marco is going to hit the big screens on January 3. After the success of the film, its Telugu version was also released in theaters for a wider audience reach. Apart from Unni Mukunda, the star cast of Marco includes Yukti Thareja, Siddique, Kabir, Sreejith Ravi, and others in prominent roles.

