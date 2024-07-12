WATCH: KGF star Yash sets social media on fire; sports long beard and short hair look

KGF sensation and Kannada actor Yash was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on his way to attend the mega wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pan-India star's brand new look upon arrival sent his fans into a frenzy.

Yash’s new look has become the talk of the showbiz

The superstar was seen sporting a bearded look with neatly trimmed hair. He was dressed in a black tee and jeans, accessorized with a steel-colored watch and shoes.

Upon his arrival at the airport, fans greeted the Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actor with expressions of love. Yash responded with a sweet gesture, shaking hands and greeting them with folded hands and a warm smile.

Fans eagerly await updates on Yash's upcoming ventures, including Toxic and the big-budget flick Ramayana. His appearance in a new avatar has sparked speculation that this look might be for his next project.

Amidst fan theories and speculations about the Kannada star's next project, social media is flooded with appreciation for the Masterpiece actor's new look.

Yash fans’ REACTS to his new look; Check Tweets

Yash fans have been expressing their love for the beloved KGF star by expressing their candid expressions, saying he is slaying with his new look.

One of his fans showered love on the actor, saying, “Finally a new look after ages (grinning face with sweat emoticon) & its… (a collision, a lit and a thumbs up emoticon) #ToxicTheMovie #Yash”

Another user wrote, “New hair style (a few lit emojis)” while another penned, “Intoxicating the world with this dashing look”

Check out the reaction below:

Yash’s upcoming ventures

Last year, in December, Yash made an official announcement about his next project, Toxic, on Instagram with an intriguing caption: "What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi... A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups... #TOXIC."

Reportedly, Geetu Mohandas is set to direct the film, which is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The movie is described as an action-packed film set in the world of the drug mafia.

How excited are you to witness the KGF sensation on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

