WATCH: Rajinikanth dances to Gallan Goodiyaan; Mahesh Babu arrives with family at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai with their family.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Jul 12, 2024  |  08:46 PM IST |  574
PC: Varinder Chawla
WATCH: Rajinikanth dances to Gallan Goodiyaan; Mahesh Babu arrives at Ambani wedding (PC: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Rajinikanth graced the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this evening in Mumbai, accompanied by his wife Latha and daughter Soundarya. Shortly thereafter, Mahesh Babu arrived in style at the star-studded affair with his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. For those unfamiliar, Anant and Radhika are exchanging vows today at a spectacular ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.




Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

With a keen eye for trends and a love for storytelling, Anjali Choudhury aims to bring all the latest

...

Credits: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement

Latest Articles