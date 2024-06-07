EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati unite for an upcoming project; shooting details revealed

After her wedding, Kriti Kharbanda is back to work in full force and is ready to surprise her fans with an upcoming project. A source close to the development has exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the actress is currently busy working on a project with Rana Daggubati.

Kriti has been spotted with a short-haired look lately, which has been appreciated by her fans. We hear that it is for her character in the upcoming project.

Kriti Kharbanda's upcoming project with Rana Daggubati

Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati worked together earlier in Housefull 4, but they only had a few scenes together. Now, in the upcoming project, the actors have been cast as the lead. According to our close birdie, the project is currently in production, and in fact, 50% of the principal shoot has been completed.

The details regarding the project are kept tightly under wraps, but we have been told that the next schedule will commence soon. We are eagerly waiting to see this fresh couple set the screens on fire together.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda got married to the love of her life, Pulkit Samrat, on March 15 in Delhi. The couple looked dreamy in their wedding pictures and was showered with immense love from their fans worldwide.

The wedding announcement Instagram collaboration post of Kriti and Pulkit had a beautiful note which read as saying, "From the deep blue sky,

To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

Kriti Kharbanda's work front

Kriti Kharbanda made her entry in Bollywood with the 2016 horror film Raaz: Reboot. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film had her in the lead alongside Emraan Hashmi and Gaurav Arora. Later, she became a part of several notable movies like Guest iin London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Veerey Ki Wedding, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Housefull 4, Pagalpanti, and more.

Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. Fans are looking forward to seeing her in the upcoming project.

