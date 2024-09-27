Anirudh Ravichander delights fans by turning theater into concert in Chennai; performs Fear song from Jr NTR’s Devara

Popular singer and music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently made a surprise visit to a theater in Chennai. His arrival was met with a thunderous response by moviegoers, who were watching Jr NTR's Devara. Now, several videos of him turning the cinema hall into a concert-like space are going viral on social media as he impromptu sang the Fear song from the film.

In the viral clips, Anirudh Ravichander can be seen entertaining the crowd by singing the Fear Song from the Jr NTR starrer. Fans were elated to watch the Jailer composer create magic in the theater with his voice and cheered for him all along. Some even captured the spectacle on their phones and cherished the moment.

Watch his video below:

During a recent promotional interview, Anirudh shared some interesting details about Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film. He said, "During the background score, I kept thinking, how did they even shoot this film? Devara is a perfect action drama, and action dramas have a solid scope for background music. We wanted to give it a fresh treatment and did 95 percent of re-recording in Budapest. You will feel like watching an Avengers or a Batman while watching Devara."

Anirudh further opened up about his working experience in Devara and said, "There is so much of space for music in this film. There’s so much of emotion, drama, action, fury, anger, everything together. It was a wonderful experience."

Meanwhile, the film has been receiving a positive response from audiences and critics alike across the globe. Fans also celebrated the film’s release by treating it like a festive occasion. Several videos of them dancing, setting off fireworks, and pouring milk and blood on Jr NTR’s giant cutouts have gone viral as well.

In Devara, Jr NTR plays dual roles of both the father and the son. He shares screen space for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie is set against the backdrop of coastal areas.

Have you watched Jr NTR's Devara in theaters? If yes, do let us know your review in the comments below.

