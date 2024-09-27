VIDEO: SS Rajamouli arrives to watch first day first show of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara in Hyderabad

Jr NTR's much-awaited film Devara has finally hit the big screens today, September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie marks the RRR star's first solo release in six years. Elated, SS Rajamouli arrived at a theater in Hyderabad to watch the first-day first-show of the film. Several videos of his arrival are now going viral on social media.

In the video, SS Rajamouli can be seen setting foot in the theater along with his family, including wife Rama Rajamouli. Soon, fans cheered for the filmmaker in the cinema hall out of sheer joy. The RRR director felt overwhelmed by the thunderous response of the moviegoers and waved at them before watching Devara.

Take a look at the video below:

SS Rajamouli shares a close bond with Jr NTR, and the duo have collaborated on several projects to date. They worked in the films Simhadri in 2003, Yamadonga in 2007, and RRR in 2022.

During a recent media interaction, Jr NTR mentioned that Devara feels different to him than RRR. He said that his latest film is all about "me and me." Whereas, in SS Rajamouli's film, he shared screen space with Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Devara has opened to positive responses in theaters following its grand release. Fans across the globe are celebrating the day as a festive occasion by bursting crackers and pouring milk on giant posters. Several videos of how fans are celebrating the Jr NTR starrer release are going viral on social media.

Check them out here:

Talking about the film, Devara features Jr NTR in a dual role. He will be seen playing both father and son on-screen. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will essay the role of his love interest and Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of the lead antagonist. Apart from them, the star cast of Devara also includes Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shine Tom Chacko and Srikanth, among others.

