WATCH: Jr NTR's fans set off fireworks and dance in joy as Devara hits the big screens

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Devara has hit the big screens today. To celebrate its grand release, fans of the RRR star flocked to theaters to watch their favorite actor on-screen. Not only that, but they showcased their excitement by dancing and cheering on the streets during the wee hours of the day.

Several videos have emerged online wherein fans of Jr NTR can be seen going all out to celebrate Devara's release. Some of his supporters even displayed giant cutouts outside theaters and adorned them with garlands. They even set off fireworks to light up the sky and rejoice as if it were a festive occasion.

Some clips also showed them pouring milk on his massive posters. Social media users were shocked to see how people across the globe are celebrating Devara's release all over the country.

Check out some of the viral videos below:

Recently, SS Rajamouli was seen watching the first-day first-show of Jr NTR's Devara in a theater in Hyderabad. The ace filmmaker met with his fans in the cinema hall and waved at them with sheer joy. His arrival was met with loud cheers and claps in the theater. SS Rajamouli was joined by his wife Rama during the show.

Advertisement

Take a look at his video below:

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing since morning as cine-goers have been rushing to their nearest theaters to watch Devara. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and is set against the backdrop of coastal regions.

Jr NTR will play a dual role in the film while Janhvi Kapoor will portray his love interest. Saif Ali Khan is also a prominent part of the movie as he plays the antagonist.

According to reports, Devara has already sold tickets worth Rs 80 crore on the day of its release. Out of the 80 crore, Rs 49 crore is collected from India and the rest from overseas.

Have you watched Devara in theaters? If yes, do let us know your review in the comments.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: SS Rajamouli arrives to watch first day first show of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara in Hyderabad