As netizens remain divided between Oo Antava and Kissik, here’s what Samantha Ruth Prabhu has to say about Sreeleela’s dance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Ever since Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s track Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released, audiences have remained divided about it. They compared it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in Oo Antava from Pushpa 1: The Rise. Recently, the Kushi actress reviewed Sreeleela’s performance in the latest song, drawing attention.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reshared Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s song Kissik, as she seemed to have highly liked their performance and chemistry. Atop the post, Sam penned, “@sreeleela14 Killed it. Keep calm and wait for #pushpa2 @alluarjunonline.”

Well, coming to the track Kissik, it is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and was unveiled during a grand launch ceremony in Chennai. It was attended by all the cast members, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sreeleela was present there as well.

While the banger track has impressed a certain section of viewers, several praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in Oo Antava from the film’s first part, Pushpa 1: The Rise, calling it more appealing than the new one.

For the untold, it was for the longest time rumored that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was apparently going to make a special appearance in the dance number with Sreeleela and Allu Arjun. However, those were merely rumors with no truth.

Reportedly, Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were also in the race to do the special number. However, it was Sreeleela who finally made it to the cut.

As per a report by Siasat, Sreeleela’s paycheck for her dance number is said to be less than what was awarded to Samantha in the earlier installment of the film.

Whereas Samantha charged Rs. 5 crore for her song Oo Antava in Pushpa 1: The Rise, Sreeleela, on the other hand, received a paycheck of Rs. 2 crore for performing in Kissik.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, hits theaters on December 5, 2024.

