Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, addresses trolling: ‘There’s a lot of shame and stigma…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and how she constantly faces trolls. In her conversation with Galatta India, the actress expressed how women, in general, have to endure significant shame after a divorce.

In the chat, the actress said, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, ‘second-hand,’ ‘used,’ and ‘wasted life.’ You are pushed into a corner where you feel like a failure. You feel guilt; you are supposed to feel shame that you were once married.”

For those uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya were previously married. The couple decided to part ways and divorced in 2021, an event that stirred significant reactions from audiences over the years.

On the contrary, Naga Chaitanya is soon set to enter wedlock once again as he prepares to marry his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to a viral wedding invite that surfaced on the internet, the couple is set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024, with the wedding likely to take place at Annapurna Studios.

The couple, who had been rumored to be dating, made their relationship public after they got engaged in August this year. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair attended only by close family members.

Moving forward, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen playing the lead role in the show Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show, directed by Raj & DK, is the official Indian adaptation of the series Citadel, serving as both a spin-off and a prequel.

The series featured Baby John actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role, with actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, and more in supporting roles. Samantha is next set to appear in the lead role in the series Rakt Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Furthermore, the actress also has the Telugu-language movie Maa Inti Bangaram in her lineup.

