Telugu actor Ali lands in legal controversy for THIS reason; Gram Panchayat issues notice

Ali, known for his comic roles in Telugu films, has recently hit the headlines after landing in legal trouble. According to a News 18 report, a gram panchayat in Vikarabad district of Telangana has issued a notice to the veteran actor. They have allegedly accused him of building a farmhouse without any proper approval.

The notice was issued by the Ekmamidi Gram Panchayat in Nawabpet Mandal. As per the report, authorities have instructed Ali to immediately stop the construction. Earlier, they had asked him to provide the necessary documents and permissions for the project. However, the actor reportedly failed to respond, which led to the issuance of a fresh notice.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary has asked Ali again to submit the required documents and secure approval for the construction. The notice warns that failure to comply will result in action under the Panchayati Raj Act. However, the comedian-actor has not yet responded to the issue.

Ali entered the film industry with support from Jit Mohan Mitra, a music company owner in Rajahmundry. He moved to Chennai when director Bharathi Raja was casting child actors for Seethakoka Chiluka and landed a role.

As a child, Ali appeared in several films. However, finding roles became difficult for him as he grew older. He eventually transitioned into comedy in Telugu cinema.

Director S.V. Krishna Reddy gave Ali unique comedic roles and crafted characters specifically for him. Ali became known for his distinctive comedy style, which included his famous Katravalli and Endha Chaata dialogues from Rajendrudu Gajendrudu. He also gained recognition for his performance in the 2010 Kannada film Super.

Ali became a member of the YSRCP in 2019. In 2022, he was named the Electronic Media Adviser to the Andhra Pradesh government. However, in 2024, Ali decided to step away from politics.

Veteran star Ali has been a part of 1000 movies in Telugu, and some of his notable works include Lawyer Viswanath, Kaliyugamlo Gandaragolam, Ali Baba Adbuta Deepam, Ghatotkachudu, and more.

