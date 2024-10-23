Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Men vs women; which team will win the 'BB Star Hotel' challenge?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting intense and dramatic in its third week. Recently, the channel dropped a promo showing the contestants preparing for the new task. For this challenge, the Bigg Boss house has been turned into the "BB Star Hotel," where the boys’ team plays the staffers.

On the other hand, the girls’ team plays the guests at the hotel and portrays different characters to make the game even more interesting. In the promo, men invite women into the hotel and tend to their needs as well as their tantrums.

The clip also shows some hilarious moments from the task as the boys try their level best to manage the BB Star Hotel without any conflicts. All the contestants participate in this new challenge and turn the house upside down.

While viewers are excited to watch this episode, they are also wondering who might win the task.

Take a look at the promo below:

Meanwhile, Tharshika has again become the captain of the house. She was the first housemate to become the captain, followed by Sathya. To win this week's captaincy, Bigg Boss gave a unique task to the players, including Tharshika, Ranjith, and Sathya.

The challenge was called "BB Blind Hit." In this task, the three contestants were required to coordinate properly and test their patience at the same time as they were blindfolded.

While Sathya tried his best, he was eliminated from the game, leaving Tharshika and Ranjith as the remaining players.

The two fought till the very end, and Tharshika won the task after beating Ranjith in the game.

On the other hand, eight contestants are nominated in the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show this week, including Muthukumaran, Arun, Jacquline, Sathya, Dharsha, Soundariya, Pavithra, and Anshida.

Last week, ten contestants were nominated, and Arnav got voted out of the show.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house this week? Let us know in the comments below.

