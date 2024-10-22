Bigg Boss Tamil 8 third-week nominations: 8 contestants in danger zone; who will be eliminated next?

Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, is progressing on a high note with contestants entering the third week. On Monday, the nominations round took place, where housemates were asked to take the names of individuals they wanted to vote out of the show. While some names were recurring, new targets also emerged, making the game even more interesting.

This week, eight contestants are in the danger zone, including Jacquline, Sathya, Pavithra, Anshida, Soundariya, Dharsha, Muthukumaran and Arun.

Soon after the nomination process culminated, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions. A user wrote, "Dharsha Gupta will be eliminated this week; what's your opinion, brother?"

Take a look at the post below:

Last week, Arnav got voted out of the 10 contestants in the danger zone. After his elimination, he joined Vijay Sethupathi on the stage after smashing the BB trophy in the garden area of the house. While the actor wished some of his fellow housemates well, he did not hold back his sharp remarks for the others.

As Arnav left the show, Vijay Sethupathi hugged him and said, "Eat good biryani, watch a good movie, and start a fresh life after going outside."

Arnav was the 16th contestant to join the reality TV show and his screen presence was loved by the viewers. While he made some alliances in the house, he also found himself as the main target of his own group.

His argument with fellow contestant Vishal is still the highlight of this season. The two clashed when Vishal said that Arnav is not loyal to their team. This confrontation led to a heated exchange of words.

Nonetheless, after Ravindar, aka Fatman, and Arnav's elimination from the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house, 16 contestants are left in the game.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show this week? Let us know in the comments.

