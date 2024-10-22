Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Tensions rise as Sachana’s health scare divides men and women teams in the house

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has entered its third week amid non-stop tensions and dramas. Recently, the channel dropped a promo of today's episode which left the viewers in shock. In the clip, Sachana was seen struggling with her health and wailing in agony.

While others seemed tense about her health, Arun was the only one who stepped up and took the Maharaja actress to the confession room for medical help. However, the girl's team began to create ruckus in the house as Arun went against their rules to help Sachana.

According to Cineulagam, some deal was made between the men and women teams. But, the rules were flouted by Arun so the girls wanted to cancel the pact they made. This created tension amongst the housemates as there was no foul play while helping Sachana.

Take a look at the clip below:

Meanwhile, Tharshika has again become the captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house after winning an exciting task. For this week's captaincy, three contestants including Ranjith, Tharshika and Sathya were chosen.

The task was named "BB Blind Hit." In this, the competitors were required to test their patience and coordination while being blindfolded. All the contestants performed extremely well in the challenge.

However, Tharshika won the task after beating Ranjith. Before Tharshika, Sathya was the captain of the house.

Talking about the nominations, eight contestants are in the danger zone this week including Jacquline, Anshida, Dharsha, Arun, Pavithra, Soundariya, Sathya and Muthukumaran.

This time, instead of keeping the nomination round as Men vs Women, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to come into the confession room and take any person's name they wanted to vote out of the house. This resulted in a series of dramas with eight contestants standing on the verge of being eliminated.

