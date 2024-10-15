Who is Sathya? Meet Bigg Boss Tamil 8 fame who is married to former contestant Ramya NSK

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting interesting with 17 contestants at present in the game. Out of all the housemates, actor Sathya is particularly gaining fame for his screen presence. He is doing well in the show and secured the captaincy for the second week.

Who is Sathya?

Talking about Sathya, he rose to fame for playing the main lead in the popular Tamil show Neelakuyil. He was also featured in the TV series Kana Kaanum Kaalangal following the massive success of his serial.

Not many are aware of the fact that Sathya is married to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 fame Ramya NSK. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2019.

The couple's wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family. Ramya's Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fellow contestants Mumtaz and Janani Iyer also joined the celebrations.

In 2020, Sathya and Ramya welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the news on their social media handles and wrote, "A lot of you have been asking me why I've put on so much weight... over and over again! :D And I've been answering those questions saying that I will share the news soon and here it is! I'm happy to share with you all that I delivered a baby recently and that's mostly why.....!"

Ramya’s advice to Sathya before entering Bigg Boss Tamil 8

At the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, host Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he knows Sathya and his wife Ramya. He said, "We’ve met at many parties, and I’m delighted to see him joining the Bigg Boss house."

According to a Times of India report, Sathya was also given fruitful advice by Ramya before he entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Sharing her own experiences, she said, "Stay true to yourself and avoid getting caught up in unnecessary conflicts."

