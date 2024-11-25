Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Varshini Venkat becomes second wildcard contestant to get evicted from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; netizens react

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by popular actor Vijay Sethupathi, is getting intense due to new surprises every week. Recently, Varshini Venkat got eliminated from the reality TV show and became the second wildcard entry to leave the house. In the previous week, Riya was evicted after receiving the least amount of votes.

After Varshini got voted out, she went to the garden area and dismantled the BB trophy in front of the other housemates. She further bid farewell to her co-contestants and left the house on a good note. Soon, she joined Vijay Sethupathi on the main stage and provided her unfiltered opinion about everyone.

The Bigg Boss Tamil host also felt emotional as Varshini left the show and called her a "happy soul." After her elimination, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions.

A social media user wrote, "Bye varshini. Knowingly or not, you did one good thing. Thank you," while another posted, "#Varshini exited the show gracefully & with so much of witty. ur performance as prinicipal will be remembered always."

On the other hand, a netizen penned, "#Varshini got eliminated. Thanks for Entertaining us. Have a Great Future A head."

Another user wrote, "#Varshini doesn’t deserve this week's eviction. She is better than many contestants inside #BiggBoss8Tamil. All the best for her future."

"Varshini, all the best in your career U made a mark and left being the purest soul in BB hope to see U in big projects in future," read another post.

Varshini became the sixth contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Before her exit, contestants including Ravindar, Arnav, Dharsha Gupta, Riya, and Sunita were voted out of the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show.

Out of six wildcard entries, only four are in the competition right now. This week, a new round of nominations will take place, and viewers will get to know if there are any shifts in the dynamics.

Who do you think will be in the danger zone this week? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

